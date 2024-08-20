Exploring Pondy Bazaar: A night walk through Chennai’s shopping hub and its evolution

“Pondy Bazaar, officially known as Soundarapandian Angaadi, was named after the Justice Party politician W.P.A. Soundarapandian Nadar,” Prasanna S, Architect and Curator of Nam Veedu Nam Ooru Nam Kadhai told the people who had gathered for the night walk that was organised as part of The Hindu’s Made of Chennai campaign on Sunday.

The walk, which started at 9:45 PM, began near the Pondy Bazaar police station and concluded near Naidu Hall, a well-known shop on the road that has been a fixture for several decades. The first stop on the night walk was Geetha Cafe. J. Krithivasan, one of the partners of Geetha Cafe, shared, “We began in 1954. Our specialties are coffee, ghee roast, and idly. Initially, we had 60 seats, but now we have 150.”

As the group walked, Thirupurasundari Sevvel, Architect and Historian of Nam Veedu Nam Ooru Nam Kadhai, noted the presence of numerous flower vendors and pin sellers along the route. She also highlighted how the streetlights are turned off after 10 PM on this road.

The next stop was Kerala Hair Dressers and Bobby, a clothing store that has been there for many years. Mr.Prasanna also discussed the fonts used on display boards in the 80s and 90s, as well as the grill gate designs of several old shops.

K. Venugopal, a resident of West Mambalam and a frequent visitor to Pondy Bazaar, described how the street has transformed over the years into a modern smart city. “There used to be countless vendors here, and you could find anything and everything,” he said.

During the walk, participants learned that during World War II, the city was briefly evacuated due to fear of Japanese bombing, causing shops and economic activities to come to a halt for a few days. The 2013 plan by the city corporation for a user-friendly pedestrian plaza has made the area’s nightlife more vibrant than ever. By the time the walk concluded, all the shops had shuttered their doors, but the streetlights remained bright.

