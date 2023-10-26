HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Exploring legal action in the issue of vacant medical seats, says Tamil Nadu Health Minister 

October 26, 2023 01:05 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said that he has already written to the Union Health Minister on the issue of vacant MBBS seats in the State. “We will discuss the issue with the Chief Minister to explore the possibility of taking a legal course of action to get the vacant seats surrendered to the State. We will also consult legal experts,” he said.

The Minister had written to the Union Health Minister after 16 seats under the All India Quota in government medical colleges remained vacant at the end of counselling by the Medical Counselling Committee of Directorate General of Health Services. Three seats in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Madurai, 50 seats in deemed universities and 17 seats (management quota) in self financing medical colleges were also vacant. He had sought surrender of the seats to the State quota.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.