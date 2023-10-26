Exploring legal action in the issue of vacant medical seats, says Tamil Nadu Health Minister 

October 26, 2023 01:05 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - CHENNAI

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said that he has already written to the Union Health Minister on the issue of vacant MBBS seats in the State. “We will discuss the issue with the Chief Minister to explore the possibility of taking a legal course of action to get the vacant seats surrendered to the State. We will also consult legal experts,” he said.

The Minister had written to the Union Health Minister after 16 seats under the All India Quota in government medical colleges remained vacant at the end of counselling by the Medical Counselling Committee of Directorate General of Health Services. Three seats in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Madurai, 50 seats in deemed universities and 17 seats (management quota) in self financing medical colleges were also vacant. He had sought surrender of the seats to the State quota.