Explore roping in private entities to come up with eco-friendly packaging for milk, NGT tells Aavin

It also asked Aavin to look at examples from other countries where recyclable or reusable plastic bottles or compostable sachets are used

Published - July 09, 2024 07:30 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
| Photo Credit: File photo

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked Aavin to explore the possibility of involving private players to supply milk to consumers in an environmentally friendly manner.

Hearing a petition filed by S.P. Surendranath Karthik, the Bench, comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati, in November 2023 called for a report from Aavin to come up with plans to use eco-friendly alternatives to plastic sachets for packaging milk.

In a subsequent hearing, the Bench had noted that the public was not happy with the use of glass bottles as milk packaging as it involved breakage and sterilisation issues. It asked Aavin to look at examples from other countries where recyclable or reusable plastic bottles or compostable sachets are used.

As Aavin is yet to submit a report on alternative packaging, the Bench on July 4 said: “It is not known whether M/s. Aavin has considered any alternative methods of supplying milk to consumers other than plastic sachet.”

Further, the Bench said, “It is also open to them to explore any other possibility from any private players regarding the supply of milk to consumers in an environmentally friendly manner.”

The matter has been posted for hearing on August 20.

