March 27, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The exploratory works looking for lignite near Veeranam lake in Cuddalore district have been “stopped completely” as the area fell within the Cauvery Delta Protected Special Agriculture Zone, Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu said in the Assembly on Monday. The Minister was replying to VCK’s M. Sinthanai Selvan (Kattumannarkoil), who raised concerns in the House over the exploration undertaken by Mineral Exploration and Consultancy Limited.