Explanation sought from Highways Dept. on fatal accident caused by a pothole

03 November 2021 00:53 IST

We will decide on further course of action based on findings, say police

The Traffic Investigation police have written to the authorities of the Highways Department seeking an explanation on the alleged negligence, which caused the death of a 32-year-old software engineer in Little Mount on Monday morning after losing control over his motorcycle when it hit a pothole.

Incident report

The deceased, Mohammed Yunus, of Ramapuram, was passing Rainbow Hospital on Anna Salai, near Little Mount, when he lost control of the bike after hitting a pothole. The bike crashed into the middle of a Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus and Yunus came under the rear wheel of the vehicle. CCTV footage of the incident went viral over social media.

A senior police officer said, “The cause of the accident is a pothole on the road. Now, we have written to the authorities to pinpoint who is responsible for the accident. Further investigation is on. Based on what we find out, we will decide on the further course of action.”

