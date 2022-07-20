  • The mandatory National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate medical degree courses was introduced across the country based on a Supreme Court ruling in 2016.
  • Apart from Tamil Nadu, States like Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir [now Union Territory of J&K and Ladakh], Andhra Pradesh and Telangana had also opposed the NEET in the initial years for varying reasons.
  • Beyond issues such as the NEET threatening state autonomy, questions have been raised on the pragmatism of the common entrance test score being the sole determinant of merit from Kashmir to Kanniyakumari.