Explained: The Tamil Nadu police’s Kavalan SOS app

​There have been several instances of late when the Tamil Nadu police’s app, Kavalan SOS, has come in handy for users during an emergency. Be it harassment on the road or intrusion at home by strangers, the police have responded to those who used the app. While the app was launched in May 2018, downloads shot up after the 2019 Hyderabad rape incident. The police have also conducted several awareness programmes in schools and colleges on the benefits of the app. So, what is the app all about? Read on to know more.​​

What is Kavalan SOS?​

It is an app brought out by the Tamil Nadu police as part of its Master Control Room initiative. It will enable users to alert the police immediately during emergency situations such as sexual assault, kidnap or ‘eveteasing’ and natural disasters such as earthquake or floods. It can also be used in situations when the user is trapped unexpectedly, such as in an elevator or a toilet, and is unable to contact anyone. ​

​How does the app work?​

An SOS button will be visible on the home page. Upon pressing it, a five-second countdown will begin. At the end of the countdown, the app will send the user's current location, along with a panic signal and a video recording from the back camera to the police control room. Call receivers at the master control room will alert a team of police personnel. The personnel will review the call and alert the relevant control room, police station or patrol team, who will reach out to the victim. The service is available 24x7​.

Who can download the app?​

Residents of Tamil Nadu can download the app. The police especially encourage women and the elderly to use the app. Android and iOS versions of the app are available. ​

What details does the app seek?​

Users must provide their mobile phone number, address, date of birth and gender to register. The app seeks a wide range of permissions to make and manage phone calls, access contacts, view SMS messages, take pictures, record video and audio, view device location and access photos and files. ​​

How secure is user data?​

While there have been concerns over the safety of user details, the police have clarified that the details are gathered only to reach out to the users and the data will be stored securely.​