  • According to Niti Aayog’s report of August 2021, most power DISCOMs incur losses every year — the total loss was estimated to be ₹90,000 crore in the financial year 2021.
  • Despite the Centre’s prescription for annual or periodical revision of retail power tariff, parties in power in the States link the process to their prospects at the time of Assembly or Lok Sabha polls.
  • Gujarat is cited as a success story as far as segregation of feeders to arrive at the accurate consumption of the farm sector is concerned.