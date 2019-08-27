Explain need for caste-based crematoria, HC directs govt.

The Madras High Court on Monday expressed anguish over the practice of maintaining different burial and cremation grounds for different caste groups professing the same religion.

When entry to temples had been made possible for all irrespective of their caste, why couldn’t common burial/cremation grounds be established, it wondered.

Justices S. Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad broached the subject during the hearing of a suo motu public interest litigation petition taken up on the basis of a recent news report about a Dalit’s body being lowered from a bridge in Vellore district for the last rites, as caste Hindus had blocked access to the cremation ground.

Additional Advocate General P.H. Arvindh Pandian told the court that the news report did not state the correct facts since the properties through which the Dalits wanted to take the body were actually privately owned. He added that the Dalits of Narayanapuram in Vaniyambadi taluk were actually interested in allotment of land for a crematorium.

Stating that they had been burying their dead on the banks of the Palar river until recently, the AAG said that the Collector had now ordered allotment of 50 cents of government land for establishing a separate crematorium for the Dalits. Not pleased with the Collector’s move, the senior judge on the Division Bench questioned the need for caste-based crematoria.

He recalled that Justice K. Chandru (now a retired judge of the High Court) had come down heavily on the Madurai Municipal Corporation, as early as in 2008, for having allotted different pieces of land for different caste groups inside Thathaneri cremation ground. In his verdict, the judge had quoted a 1956 Tamil movie song titled ‘Samarasam Ulavum Idame’.

Pointing out that the song beautifully captures the fact that the burning ghat was the only place where total equality existed, he had said: “At least in departure from this world, there should be unity and apartheid may not be practised by official acts of the Madurai Corporation by maintaining different sheds for different castes at Thathaneri cremation ground.”

Following that judgment, Justice Manikumar said, he too, while presiding over another Division Bench in 2015, had lamented the evil caste system having percolated into Christianity. He was pained to come across some followers of the religion fighting among themselves over the right to maintain separate burial grounds for different denominations.

Adjudicating a dispute between Roman Catholics and Pentecostals over a burial ground at A. Vellodu village in Dindigul taluk, the Bench led by him had said: “During their lifetime, people fight for rights — customary, personal, property and so on. We are pained to see that even after death, the fight continues for burial.

“Graveyard is a place to rest. We wish the dead ‘Rest in Peace,’ but on the facts and circumstances of this case, we could see that there is no peace for the living as well as the dead. We only pray that our religious heads would also address the mass about equality, fraternity and brotherhood,” the Bench had then concluded.