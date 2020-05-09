Explain methodology for issuing e-passes: HC

The Madras High Court on Friday called for a report from the State government explaining the methodology adopted by it for issuing e-passes for the travel of those who are stranded outside their hometowns due to the lockdown to fight COVID-19.
Justices Vineet Kothari and Pushpa Sathyanarayana wanted to know whether the passes were issued on first-cum-first-serve basis or depending upon the nature of the urgency for which the passes had been requisitioned or on the basis of any other reasons.
They also directed the government to explain whether it would be possible to delegate the power of issuing such passes to district-level officials so that the passes could be processed round-the-clock and issued within an hour during medical and other emergencies.
The judges granted time till Monday for State Government Pleader V. Jayaprakash Narayanan to get instructions from the officials concerned. The interim orders were passed on a public interest litigation petition filed by advocate B. Ramkumar Adityan of Thoothukudi.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Letter from Editor
Dear reader,
We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism