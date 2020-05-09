Tamil Nadu

Explain methodology for issuing e-passes: HC

The Madras High Court on Friday called for a report from the State government explaining the methodology adopted by it for issuing e-passes for the travel of those who are stranded outside their hometowns due to the lockdown to fight COVID-19.

Justices Vineet Kothari and Pushpa Sathyanarayana wanted to know whether the passes were issued on first-cum-first-serve basis or depending upon the nature of the urgency for which the passes had been requisitioned or on the basis of any other reasons.

They also directed the government to explain whether it would be possible to delegate the power of issuing such passes to district-level officials so that the passes could be processed round-the-clock and issued within an hour during medical and other emergencies.

The judges granted time till Monday for State Government Pleader V. Jayaprakash Narayanan to get instructions from the officials concerned. The interim orders were passed on a public interest litigation petition filed by advocate B. Ramkumar Adityan of Thoothukudi.

