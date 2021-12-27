Experts to study tremors, earthquake in Vellore

‘Over 40 houses have been affected’

An expert research team from New Delhi will soon undertake a detailed study on earthquake and mild tremors in Pernambut town in Vellore district.

This was disclosed by Vellore Collector P. Kumaravel Pandian after inspecting the affected areas in Pernambut town, connecting Vellore and Tirupattur districts, on Sunday. Officials said the team would comprise experts from IIT Delhi and the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences.

Accompanied by S. Dhananjayan, Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO), Gudiyatham, the Collector interacted with the affected families in the town. “More than 40 houses have developed cracks due to the impact of the earthquake,” the Collector said.

Mild earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale were reported from the Pernambut town and surrounding villages, especially Tharaikadu and Kuppamedu, and the Aravatla Hills bordering Chittor (A.P) and Tirupattur districts since December 21 at regular intervals, said officials. Most of the damaged houses had tiled roof. As they were constructed along the hillock, most of them did not have a strong foundation, officials said.

As a stop-gap measure, the district administration, along with local NGOs, have set up three temporary camps for affected families where food, water and other basic facilities were provided.

Simultaneously, the district administration is also doing paper work to provide alternative housing sites for affected families. Houses under Centrally sponsored schemes would also be built for those affected, the Collector said.