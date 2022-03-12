Uncontrolled diabetes and hypertension identified as two main causes for kidney disease

Uncontrolled diabetes and hypertension identified as two main causes for kidney disease

Prevention is everything when it comes to chronic kidney disease, stressed doctors at The Hindu Wellness Series webinar on “Importance and Care of Kidney” held on Saturday to mark World Kidney Day that is observed on March 10.

Speaking about the causes of kidney disease, K.S. Ramalingam, founder and managing director of the Coimbatore Kidney Centre and Speciality Hospitals, said uncontrolled diabetes and hypertension were two of the main causes while lifestyle factors such as diet (excessive salt) too played a role. He highlighted the importance of not buying drugs over the counter.

Chandrasekaran Venkataraman, Director and Senior Consultant at the Institute of Renal Sciences & Kidney Transplant at MGM Healthcare, Chennai, explained the signs and symptoms of kidney disease while Suresh Babu Vallumkonda, a senior consultant nephrologist at Yashoda Hospitals in Secunderabad, spoke about how it was diagnosed, and Anil Kumar B. T., a consultant nephrologist at BGS Global Hospital in Bengaluru, detailed the treatment options available.

The doctors said that in many cases, chronic kidney disease is asymptomatic — patients realise they have it only when they come to the hospital to check for something else. Treatment options for the disease from Stages 1 to 4 are through medication and controlling the primary factor causing the disease — such as high blood pressure or diabetes, and with lifestyle and diet changes. In Stage 5 of the disease, the patient would need dialysis or a kidney transplant. The doctors explained that even with dialysis, patients could continue to have a decent quality of life.

Audience member questions ranged from the role of one’s diet in causing chronic kidney disease to why it affected young people to how patients can avoid the progression of kidney disease.

Regular check-up, monitoring blood pressure and sugar levels and leading a healthy, active life with a balanced diet were key to prevention, the doctors said.