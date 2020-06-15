Experts recommend T.N. govt. to tighten lockdown relaxations in certain areas

Public health and medical experts on Monday recommended to Tamil Nadu government to “tighten” certain relaxations granted during COVID-19 lockdown in areas that have reported more positive cases.

“We recommended how relaxations can be tightened to stop the spread among the general public. The government will consider it and discuss it in the Cabinet meeting before deciding on the issue,” P. Kuganantham, one of the experts in the panel, told reporters.

When asked whether any recommendations have been made specifically to tighten restrictions, V. Ramasubramanian, another member in the panel, said: “We have given recommendations as to how to focus on which all areas and how restrictions have to be strengthened.” He did not divulge further details.

The panel held a meeting with Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and senior officials in the Secretariat here for over an hour.

Dr. Kuganantham said like any infection, the spread would go down only after reaching the peak and contended: “We are now in peak stage and we told [the CM] that we will begin to see the decrease.”

Dr. Ramasubramanian said the State was reporting more cases and deaths, “as expected”. Controlling the spread of the pandemic in the State was vested not only with the State government but also with the general public, he said.

“All of us have to take steps, including wearing of face masks, [avoid] spitting in public and maintaining physical distancing norms. Without all these norms being followed, it is difficult to control the spread,” he argued.

“Though the spread of infection in the first wave has come down, there is a chance of a second wave within three to four months. China has seen the second wave already,” Dr. Ramasubramanian pointed out.

He also insisted on the general public against ignoring even minor symptoms and urged them to make use of the mobile clinics arranged by the government. “If someone has fever only for a day but has fever again after a few days, they should not mingle with others and must go for a medical check-up,” he said.

As for people using pulse oximeter in residences, he said if the oxygen saturation dropped below 94%, they should get themselves admitted to the hospital at the earliest. “We see people rushing to the hospital for a week with breathing difficulties. That is too late,” he warned.