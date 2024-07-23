Experts flag the need to expand reach of mental healthcare and adoption of multiple treatment approaches

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Supriya Sahu said the time had come to reach out to panchayats in order to take the Emergency Care and Recovery Centre (ECRC) model for mentally ill persons to villages. She was speaking at the fourth international conference on mental health, homelessness, and inclusive development, ‘Hope, Home and Health’, organised by The Banyan and The Banyan Academy of Leadership in Mental Health (BALM), which began in the city on Tuesday.

Ms. Sahu said that currently, the ECRC model operated in 17 districts in Tamil Nadu at government hospitals. While some centres were run by the Health Department, others were operated in collaboration with The Banyan and other organisations, providing beds, care, and treatment. “This system now needs to reach out to villages,” she said.

Cutting-edge medical treatment and multi-disciplinary and collaborative approaches to integrated care that close gaps and make healthcare systems sustainable are the need of the hour, Ms. Sahu said, highlighting Tamil Nadu’s State Policy for Homeless Persons with Mental Illness that is currently being drafted.

N. Ram, Director, The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited, speaking on the various kinds of deprivation, said despite India’s high growth rate, it continued to have the largest mass of deprivation in the world, and not much was being done to reduce it.

Vandana Gopikumar, co-founder, The Banyan, spoke on the need to shift the debate from institutional versus community care to understand what healing care spaces looked like beyond this binary. She also stressed the need of not clinging to one model of care but opening up systems to multiple care approaches, adding that no one model served all, and what worked was what was essential.

David Henderson, professor and chair of psychiatry, Boston University School of Medicine, during his talk on care approaches to homelessness and severe mental illness, highlighted the need to use data. “Let the data help us to do better with our patients,” he said, explaining how data had helped his medical centre understand the exact nature of health equity problems and the need to work on social determinants of health to improve outcomes.

Kishore Kumar and Lakshmi Narasimhan from The Banyan’s senior leadership also spoke on the occasion. The conference will conclude on July 25.