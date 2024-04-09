GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Experts dispel fears over thyroid disorders

Thyroid disorders are nothing to be ashamed, say experts

April 09, 2024 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors at a webinar on understanding and managing thyroid disorders, hosted jointly by Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore, under the Wellness Series of The Hindu, gave insights into thyroid disorders and effective ways to manage them.

Endocrinologist Sai Krishna Chaitanya explained that the physiology of thyroid glands and the various disorders associated with them. He emphasised the importance of thyroid tests during pregnancies. The tests could be taken at four-week intervals, he said. “Hypothyroidism is also known to cause obstructive sleep apnea at various levels”, he said.

M.S. Seshadri, senior consultant and head of the department of endocrinology at the hospital, said that the most common cause for hypothyroidism was autoimmune thyroiditis. “The less common cause for hypothyroid is after ablation of the thyroid gland by radioactive iodine therapy,” he said, adding it was important to always maintain a healthy and balanced diet to avoid risks.

Shriraam Mahadevan, professor and head, department of endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism at Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research said, “The cause of thyrotoxicosis includes overproduction of thyroid hormones.” There is a strong correlation between thyroid disorders and auto-immune conditions, the doctor said.

The doctors explained that thyroid cancer was the least dangerous cancer, on the concerns of stigmas attached with thyroid disorders.

