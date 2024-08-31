GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Experts discuss issues on High Seas Treaty implementation

They are of the view that strong legislation by all the countries in the region was crucial to ensure the efficacy of the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction Agreement, once it came into force

Published - August 31, 2024 07:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The formulation of the national-level proactive legislation is key to effectively implementing the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) Agreement, also called the High Seas Treaty, according to diplomats, policymakers, and senior marine scientists from South and Southeast Asian countries. This was the highlight of a two-day workshop that concluded on Wednesday in Chennai.

The participants were of the view that strong legislation by all the countries in the region was crucial to ensure the efficacy of the Agreement, once it came into force. The BBNJ Agreement, adopted in March 2023 under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), was designed to protect the rich marine biodiversity on the high seas, an area beyond national jurisdiction. P.K Srivastava, Advisor to the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences, told the workshop that India was expected to sign the High Seas Treaty during the session of the General Assembly of the United Nations to be held next month.

Organised by the Bay of Bengal Programme Inter-Governmental Organisation (BOBP-IGO) in collaboration with two other bodies — High Seas Alliance (HSA) and RISE UP — the workshop discussed the pivotal role of environmental impact assessments in considering factors such as shipping lanes, biodiversity, fisheries, tourism, and sand extraction. The participants added that the High Seas Treaty has the potential to significantly enhance ocean conservation efforts, thereby helping to mitigate climate change.

