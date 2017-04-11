Experts allay fears on Metro Rail safety

After Chennai Metro Rail’s underground work caused the road to cave in on Anna Salai, the question on the commuters minds was if the underground construction can cause destruction on this scale, what should they expect when trains run at great speeds?” They wondered if the loose soil that had caused the collapse would be disturbed time and again when trains rumble past.

But civil engineering experts belonging to IIT-Madras say such incidents are unlikely.

An expert, who did not wish to be named, said, “The tunnel boring machines (TBM) fix precast concrete segments to construct the tunnel. These segments are designed to withstand high pressure; it is quite improbable that such structures will give way when the trains run.”

V. B. Maji, associate professor of civil engineering at IIT Madras, said, “Even the vibrations that arise are very minimal and may not affect people.”

But a few years back, residents residing near Delhi Metro Rail underground stations complained of vibrations when trains ran.

Though officials of CMRL attribute the incident to the loose soil that gave in during tunnelling work, experts say this may have occurred due to varied reasons.

“It may have happened because of consolidation [decrease of soil volume] from surrounding soil from continuous vibrations from TBMs or from flow of groundwater table or due to a few other reasons,” Mr. Maji said.

Sources in Chennai Metro Rail project say either the bracing of topsoil (a process carried out during tunnelling work) might not have been carried out well or the precast segment might not have been fixed right.

“The pressure gauge on the TBM should be operated under right pressure; if it is too high, it can seriously affect nearby buildings’ foundation or if it is too less, the soil layers collapse. Or a cavity may have occurred above the TBM and the topsoil may have settled in that space,” an official said.

Subway closed

Following the incident, the subway near Thousand Lights bus station has been closed by Chennai Metro Rail.

Officials say the move is a precautionary measure since the tunnelling work is under way on the stretch. The pavement near the bus station developed cracks due to the impact of the cave-in; the cracks have been filled with concrete now.

The cave-in area too has been covered and opened for traffic on Monday. “There are no cracks in the subway so far; but we have closed it since we do not want take a chance. It will be reopened within a week soon after the TBMs cross the area,” a CMRL official said.