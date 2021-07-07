Experts against use of tongs while handling snakes

They say equipment can cause fatal injury to reptiles

The use of tongs to handle snakes has come in for criticism from herpetologists and expert snake-handlers.

Snake tongs or forceps are used mostly by amateur snake-handlers to restrict the movement of the snake’s head, by trapping the head of the animal between the pincers. However, the equipment, which came to prominence in North America to capture specific species of snakes, is being used incorrectly by not just amateur handlers but also the Fire Department to rescue reptiles, often causing an injury that could lead to the animal’s death, say herpetologists.

“For the price of a few hundred rupees, snake tongs can be purchased online by anyone. However, the use of these tongs is extremely dangerous to the reptiles. If the handler applies too much pressure, it can easily sever the snake’s spinal column, or cause other serious injuries,” said N. Sadiq Ali, founder of the Wildlife and Nature Conservation Trust (WNCT), and an expert snake-handler who has held training programmes for forest staff on how to safely handle snakes.

Another prominent herpetologist from Tamil Nadu, who wished to remain anonymous, said that almost all Indian snake species could be handled easily with a snake hook, which is significantly less dangerous to the reptiles.

“Even in parts of the world where the snake tongs are used, they are only used as a last resort to supplement the rescue, and not as a crutch in all situations. This is why snake-handlers need to understand the anatomy and handling snakes, especially by amateurs, and the equipment needs to be used as a last resort,” he said.

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests I. Anwardeen said the Forest Department always discouraged unqualified snake-handlers from capturing reptiles.

“However, each incident is treated on a case-by-case basis, as in some cases, a person might have intervened fearing the safety of people nearby,” added Mr. Anwardeen.

N. Sadiq Ali, from the Nilgiris, said that often staff from the Fire Department were called to rescue snakes. “Only trained staff or rescuers notified by the Forest Department should be allowed to rescue snakes, if the situation requires. And the use of snake tongs as a handling tool in general needs to be discouraged,” he added.