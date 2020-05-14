Expert group constituted to examine issues due to early closure of schools in Tamil Nadu

The State government has constituted an expert group headed by the Commissioner of School Education who will look into teaching and academic issues arising due to COVID-19, with regard to school education.

The Commissioner of School Education, Sigy Thomas Vaidhyan had proposed the constitution of a State Resource Group for the School Education Department which would advise the Department on teaching issues as well as on effectively integrating and leveraging technology. This proposal was examined by the government in detail and based on this, an expert group has been constituted.

The expert group has been asked to submit a report to the government on its findings within 15 days.

The group will have 11 members which include the directors of School Education, State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT), Elementary education, Matriculation School and Government Examinations. Representatives from Samagra Shiksha, Kalvi TV, Parents Teachers Association (PTA), UNICEF, TNeGA and IIT Madras will also be a part of the expert group.

In a government order dated May 12, Dheeraj Kumar, School Education Secretary has said that the expert group would advise the Department on academic and teaching issues arising due to the early closure of schools during the previous academic year (2019-20) and the expected delay in the commencement of the next academic year. The group will have to identify gaps in teaching and learning processes which might arise, as well examine how they can make up for the loss of time.

They will also work on formulating an action plan by integrating and leveraging technology and other online facilities to ensure uninterrupted learning and quality education.