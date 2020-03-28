Expert committee set up to tackle COVID-19

An expert committee comprising 19 members has been constituted to track the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), develop treatment protocols for managing patients and formulate guidelines for the State.

The State Appropriate Authority under the Clinical Establishment Act, 1997, has nominated doctors from various government and private hospitals, including those who have retired from service, as members of the expert committee. The committee’s members include professors of medicine at Madras Medical College, Stanley Medical College and Kilpauk Medical College.

The experts would continuously track the spread of COVID-19 in the State and provide suggestions for intervention, prevention and control of its spread; and develop treatment protocols for managing cases, including patients suspected to have symptoms and those diagnosed with COVID-19. They would also review the international literature available for prevention and treatment of the disease, and formulate guidelines. The panel would enable the carrying out of clinical trials to develop protocols for treatment of the infection. All government and private clinical establishments would take advice from the committee on managing patients in difficult situations.