Expert committee holds five persons responsible for death of Priya

Trending
- Welcome pragmatism: On India’s G20 presidency
- FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
- IPL 2023 retention | Pollard announces retirement; Williamson (SRH), Bravo (CSK), Agarwal (PBKS) among released players
- Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
- South Delhi murder: Police recover 13 body parts in Chhatarpur forest
An expert committee, which was constituted to inquire into possible medical negligence in the treatment given to footballer Priya, has held five persons responsible for her death.
ADVERTISEMENT
The police said the report has been received. It held the operating surgeon, theatre anaesthetist, duty medical officer, duty CMO (Orthopaedic surgeon) and the post operative ward staff.
ADVERTISEMENT