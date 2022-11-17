Expert committee holds five persons responsible for death of Priya

November 17, 2022 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

Trending

An expert committee, which was constituted to inquire into possible medical negligence in the treatment given to footballer Priya, has held five persons responsible for her death.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said the report has been received. It held the operating surgeon, theatre anaesthetist, duty medical officer, duty CMO (Orthopaedic surgeon) and the post operative ward staff.