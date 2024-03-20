ADVERTISEMENT

Expenditure observers appointed for Cuddalore

March 20, 2024 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Election Commission of India has appointed expenditure observers for Cuddalore to monitor and verify the accounts of day-to-day expenses/bank expenditure made by the candidates contesting in the April 19 general elections to the Cuddalore Parliamentary constituency.

The officers are as follows:

Tapas Lodh will be the observer for Thittakudi (reserved), Vriddhachalam and Neyveli. Contact no. 9489962643

Brahmanand Prasadwill be the observer for Panruti, Cuddalore and Kurunjipadi. Contact no. 9489962644

Anyone with grievances about the election-related expenditure can contact the Central expenditure observers, a press note from the District Election Officer said.

As many as 171 squads have started functioning in Cuddalore district to enforce the Model Code of Conduct for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, he said.

