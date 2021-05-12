Expedite work at Chengalpattu vaccine facility, Anbumani tells Harsh Vardhan

COVID-19 vaccines can be produced from the facility, says PMK leader

PMK leader and Rajya Sabha member Anbumani Ramadoss has urged Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to immediately make the Integrated Vaccine Complex at Chengalpattu functional so that COVID-19 vaccines can be produced from the facility.

In a letter, Dr. Ramadoss said he had already written to the Minister in October 2019 regarding expediting the completion works of the complex. “The works at this complex are nearly complete. It is possible to complete the remaining work and start producing vaccines as per WHO pre-qualification norm which is the international standard,” he said.

He further said the facility can produce seven different types of vaccines - Liquid Pentavalent Vaccine (LPV), Hepatitis-B-Vaccine, Haemophilus Influenza Type B, Rabies Vaccine, Japanese Encephalitis E Vaccine, BCG Vaccine and Measles & Rubella Vaccine.

“The good news is that this unit can also produce COVID-19 vaccines. I request you to take necessary action to make this functional at the earliest. I also wish to point out that the Government of Tamil Nadu can also be made as a partner and this could be executed as a joint venture,” he said.