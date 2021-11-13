Tamil Nadu

Expedite radar repair, Maran writes to PM

DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking to expedite the repair work or replace Chennai’s S-band Doppler weather radar on the port trust centenary building. It is crucial for forecasting cyclones and planning contingency measures during the northeast monsoon.

He urged the Union government to ensure the completion of the repair work on time. Recalling his earlier letter on December 2020 about the pathetic condition of the radar, Mr. Maran called for immediate intervention. “Two of the three radars, currently being used to forecast weather, were out of order just before the heavy rain and consequent flooding on the night of November 6,” he said. The Ministry of Earth Sciences and IMD must accelerate work to repair the radar, he said.


