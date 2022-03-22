Expedite probe into CWC member’s complaint of harassment, info panel tells Collector

State Information Commissioner asks Kancheepuram Collector told to take action

The Tamil Nadu Information Commission has asked the Kancheepuram Collector to expedite the inquiry into the complaint of a woman, who served as Member of the Child Welfare Committee, Kancheepuram district, that she was harassed at the workplace by two colleagues.

The woman had lodged a complaint with the Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women. With no response from the Commission, the complainant filed a petition under the Right to Information Act, 2005, seeking to know action taken on her petition, the persons examined, copies of their statements and so on.

Not satisfied with the reply of the Public Information Officer and the First Appellate Authority, she moved the Tamil Nadu Information Commission for relief.

The former CWC member, in her complaint of May 6, 2021, alleged that two of her colleagues in the committee harassed her at the workplace. With no perceptible action or proper reply to her RTI petition coming from the Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women, the victim filed an appeal before the panel under Section 19(3) of the Act.

During inquiry, the Public Information Officer said the complaint had been forwarded to the Kancheepuram Collector, who was the grievance redress and review officer, for appropriate action. However, “action had not been taken” report was received from the District Collector’s office, the PIO said.

After hearing both sides, State Information Commissioner P. Dhanasekaran advised the Kancheepuram Collector to expedite inquiry into the complaint and take suitable action.

The Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women was told to forward the report (upon completion of the enquiry) to the complainant. The Chairperson and Members of the Child Welfare Committee are appointed on honorarium basis by the State Government under the provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.