Expedite probe in AIADMK office ransacking case, Madras HC directs CB-CID

The Madras High Court on Friday (November 15, 2024) directed the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) to expedite the ongoing investigation into a case filed in the ransacking of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) headquarters in Chennai on July 11, 2022, following a split between the party’s incumbent general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami and expelled leader O. Panneerselvam.

Justice P. Velmurugan issued the direction while disposing of a petition filed by the party leader and former Law Minister C.Ve. Shanmugam in 2022 seeking a transfer of investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The petitioner’s counsel M. Mohamed Riyaz complained that the CB-CID had not concluded the probe and filed a final report, though more than two years had elapsed since the crime took place.

Accusing the supporters of Mr. Panneerselvam of having trespassed into the party office by breaking the doors, the petitioner alleged that they looted several documents, including bank passbooks and registration certificates of 37 vehicles owned by the party. He stated that ₹31,000 in petty cash was stolen, and that the rioters also damaged two party vehicles that were parked inside the office.

Case against Sellur Raju quashed

Justice Velmurugan, holding the MP/MLA portfolio at present, also quashed a criminal defamation case filed by the State government against former Minister and incumbent AIADMK Madurai district secretary ‘Sellur’ K. Raju for his May 29, 2023, public speech, accusing the incumbent DMK government of having failed to control corruption, spurious liquor deaths, murder, dacoity, and drug peddling.

The judge allowed the quash petition filed by the former Minister after Mr. Riyaz argued that even assuming, without admitting, that the speech was indeed made by the petitioner at a protest meeting organised by the party in Madurai, it would not only amount to a fair and candid criticism by a member of the Opposition party and would in no way attract the offence of criminal defamation.