Expedite handover of HPF land to T.N. govt, DMK MP A. Raja urges Centre

Nilgiris Lok Sabha MP A. Raja has written to the Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, Prakash Javadekar, urging him to expedite the handover of the land of Hindustan Photo Films (HPF) Manufacturing Company Limited to the Tamil Nadu government, so that a new medical college and hospital could be set up in Udhagamandalam.

In his letter, Mr. Raja said a total of 303.8 acres of land, classified as a reserve forest, was assigned by the Tamil Nadu government in 1961 to HPF “with the condition that if and when the lands [or any portion of them] are not required for the purpose for which they have been transferred, they shall revert to the State forest department”. Mr. Raja pointed out that the company ceased operating in 2013, but the process of handing over the land to the government was still ongoing at a “snail’s pace”.

Of the 303.8 acres, 25 acres had been earmarked by the government for setting up a medical college and hospital in Udhagamandalam, he pointed out, adding that the Forest Department had been in touch with the MoEF for clearances.