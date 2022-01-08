Expect State to install CCTV cameras in schools: HC

MADURAI

PIL plea highlights poor infrastructure, lack of facilities at a Pudukottai school

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday observed that it expected the State to install CCTV cameras in all government schools to ensure the safety of students, particularly girls.

A Division Bench of Justices S. Vaidyanathan and G. Jayachandran observed that CCTV cameras should be installed at important places in schools. The judges observed that many government schools in the State lacked compound walls, and antisocial elements were using the premises to consume alcohol and drugs.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by S. Shanmugam seeking basic amenities such as adequate drinking water and toilets at the Government High School in Karambakudi in Pudukottai district.The petitioner sought a direction to authorities concerned to construct a compound wall at the school, where most of the students were from humble backgrounds.He said the school building was damaged in Cyclone Gaja.

Pointing to the dilapidated condition of the school building, the petitioner said it could collapse at any moment. In the absence of a compound wall, antisocial elements were using the premises to consume alcohol, and they often broke bottles on the school premises. It was dangerous for the students and could be prevented only by constructing a compound wall, the petitioner claimed.

He pointed out that there was no proper infrastructure and no watchman appointed to the school. He also sought a direction to the authorities to install a napkin vending machine and incinerator in the school.The court sought a report from the authorities and adjourned the hearing by four weeks.