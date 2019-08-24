Expand Mettur excess water scheme to more regions: PMK

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Friday welcomed the State government’s initiative to implement the Mettur excess water scheme, a long-time demand of Salem district, through which 100 lakes are expected to be filled.

However, he said the expectations of farmers in Salem and Namakkal regions should be taken into consideration.

In a statement, Dr. Ramadoss said that Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s recent comments on this scheme benefiting people in Mettur, Sankagiri, Idaippadi and Omalur constituencies did not take into account its bigger potential.

“His (CM’s) plan is an abridged version. Farmers in Mettur, Sankaragiri, Idaippadi and Omalur have said that although this scheme will benefit these places, it will not meet their demands for irrigation. In this new plan, the water will not fill the lakes at Konoor village in Mechcheri union panchayat and Kaveripuram and Karungal in Kolathur union panchayat,” Mr. Ramadass said. “The scheme should be extended to Aathur in Salem district and Mallasamudhram, Elachipalayam, Tiruchengode, Rasipuram, Pudhuchathiram and Sendhamangalam in Nammakal district,” he said.