Exotic India Art signs MoU with T.N. to promote handicrafts

March 01, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

Special Correspondent

The Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation (TNHDC) has partnered with Exotic India Art, a platform for Indian arts and crafts, for promoting the State’s handicrafts.

A statement issued by Exotic India mentioned that TNHDC helps the local artists’ products reach a wider audience through Exotic India, eventually moving them towards sustainable living standards. A team of experts will handpick the products after a detailed inspection and study and then list them for sale, ensuring the best and premium quality products for the customers.

Kapil Goel, the founder of Exotic India Art, said, “Through this association, Exotic India can offer various handicrafts under their umbrella through its own sales channels. In addition, we will also be able to have customised artworks created by the thousands of highly-skilled artists in the Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Corporations network as per customer’s specifications.”

