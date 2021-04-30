Exit polls predict a win for DMK alliance

Only 1 poll predicts a close contest

Multiple exit polls conducted by various agencies are predicting that the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu would win with a landslide and return to power after 10 years.

Almost all the exit polls released on Thursday project the DMK alliance to win over 160 seats, while the AIADMK alliance is projected to win less than 70 seats.

NDTV’s poll of exit polls [averaging out all exit polls] projects the DMK alliance to win 165 seats and the AIADMK alliance to get 66 seats. The AMMK alliance is projected to win one seat, and others two.

The India Today-Axis My India exit poll projects the DMK alliance to win between 175 and 195 seats and the AIADMK alliance to win 38-54 seats. The AMMK alliance is projected to win one to two seats, while the MNM alliance is projected to win zero to two seats.

The C Voter exit poll has predicted 160-172 seats for the DMK alliance, 58 to 70 seats for the AIADMK front, and zero to two seats each for the fronts led by the AMMK and the MNM. The others are projected to win between zero and three seats.

Today’s Chanakya projects the DMK alliance to win between 164 and 186 seats, the AIADMK alliance to win 46-68 seats and others to win zero to eight seats.

The Republic-CNX exit poll has projected the DMK alliance to win 160-170 seats, the AIADMK alliance 58 to 68 seats and the AMMK front four to six seats.

Only the Jan Ki Baat poll has projected a tighter contest, with the DMK alliance pegged at 110-130 seats and the AIADMK alliance at 102-123 seats, while others are projected to win about two seats.

Thanthi TV projected the DMK front to win 133 seats and the AIADMK front 68. It predicted a tough contest in 33 seats. The Congress, which is part of the DMK alliance, is projected to win 16 seats, while the BJP, which is part of the AIADMK combine, is not projected to win even one seat.

In Puducherry, all the exit polls predict a big win for the AINRC-BJP alliance.