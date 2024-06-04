GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Exit polls are riddled with factual errors: Thol. Thirumavalavan

Updated - June 04, 2024 12:21 am IST

Published - June 04, 2024 12:20 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Thol. Thirumavalavan

Thol. Thirumavalavan

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) founder Thol. Thirumavalavan on Monday said that the exit polls for the Lok Sabha election were riddled with “factual errors”, and that the numbers (the seats contested and the vote share) did not tally for several States. He expressed confidence that the INDIA bloc would form the next government after the results are declared.

Addressing the media, Mr. Thirumavalavan said that the BJP had “no chance” of winning any seat in Tamil Nadu. The exit polls were biased in favour of the BJP, and they would not affect the results in any way, he said.

“Across India, I am unable to predict the number of seats for the INDIA bloc, but it will have enough to form the government. The BJP will not win any seat in Tamil Nadu as the INDIA bloc will win 40 out of 40 seats (including one in Puducherry),” he said.

Mr. Thirumavalavan said that the INDIA bloc had created a lot of goodwill and trust among the people, which would lead to the removal of the BJP’s “misrule of 10 years”.

“Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was instrumental in bringing together various parties under the INDIA bloc. The exit polls are meant to create a narrative in favour of the BJP, but that will be proved incorrect on June 4,” he said.

