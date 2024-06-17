GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Exert pressure on Karnataka to release Cauvery water: Panneerselvam urges T.N. CM Stalin

Published - June 17, 2024 05:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
O. Panneerselvam

O. Panneerselvam | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

AIADMK Workers’ Rights’ Retrieval Committee coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Monday (June 17, 2024) urged the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to impress upon his Karnataka counterpart to release Cauvery water due to the State, in line with the judgment of the Supreme Court.

In a statement, he urged the DMK government to use the “close relationship” between the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and the Congress party and to exert “necessary pressure” for getting the Cauvery water. The Congress is in power in Karnataka.

He underlined the impact of the non-release of water in the Cauvery by the Karnataka government on the livelihood of farmers in Tamil Nadu.

