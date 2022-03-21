Exert adequate pressure on Centre in Mekedatu issue, Dhinakaran tells Tamil Nadu government

T. Ramakrishnan March 21, 2022 18:15 IST

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

‘Do not to forego the interests of the State by relying on strategies of the Karunanidhi era’

The AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Monday called upon the DMK government to exert adequate pressure on the Centre to ensure that the Mekedatu project did not take off, as the ruling party had a large number of MPs. In a series of tweets, he told the government not to “forego” the interests of the State by relying on “strategies of the Karunanidhi era” such as sending letters and adopting resolutions.



