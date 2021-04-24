Exempt trucks from curfew, demand Koyambedu merchants

CHENNAI

24 April 2021 00:22 IST

Lorry owners want goods vehicles to be allowed at night

An association of Koyambedu merchants and sand lorry owners want trucks transporting goods to be allowed to operate during the total lockdown on Sunday.

Members of the Federation of All Associations of Koyambedu Periyar Vegetable Market said that on average, the market received about 5,000 tonnes of vegetables from various States and other parts of Tamil Nadu, such as Theni, Hosur, Mettupalayam and Perambalur.

Although the wholesale and semi-wholesale markets would be closed on Sunday, any hassle in the operation of vegetable-laden vehicles would affect the supply chain on Monday.

Federation president G.D. Rajasekaran said farmers from other districts and neighbouring districts would load the produce early on Sunday and the lorries would start their journey around noon to reach the market at night for trade on Monday. Some lorries would have been on the roads for more than two days to bring produce from Agra and Maharashtra.

The Federation has made a representation to Agricultural Production Commissioner and Principal Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi, seeking to allow vehicles to ply on Sunday to ensure smooth functioning of the market.

The prices of most vegetables remained normal at Koyambedu, though the number of retailers visiting the market dipped by nearly 40%. This affected wholesale business. The new system introduced for semi-wholesalers to function on alternate days was cited as one of the reasons.

P. Sukumar, treasurer, Koyambedu Vegetables, Fruits and Flowers Merchants’ Association, said retailers from areas as far as Tiruttani, Arakkonam, Tindivanam and even up to Nellore purchased from Koyambedu. However, some retailers were avoiding visits for various reasons, including restrictions.

Many vegetables such as carrots, onions and tomatoes sold for ₹20-₹22 a kg in the wholesale market.

Officials of the Koyambedu Market Management Committee said the number of visitors remained almost the same. Public announcements were made through speakers in five languages on COVID-19 safety measures. On average, a minimum of ₹25,000 was collected as fines daily from those not following safety protocols.

Lorry owners’ plea

The Tamil Nadu State Sand Lorry Owners Federation represented to the Chief Secretary, seeking exemption of vehicles carrying goods to the city from the total lockdown on Sunday.

Federation president S. Yuvaraj said the government should allow plying of lorries at night to help supply material for construction work. Special vaccination camps must be arranged for drivers, he added.