Exempt teachers above 55 years from poll duty, TN Teachers Association says

A section of teachers in Tamil Nadu has urged the State government to consider exempting teachers who are above the age of 55 from Assembly election-related work, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Members of the Tamil Nadu Teachers Association submitted a representation to the School Education Commissioner N. Venkatesh on Monday and among their demands, has asked for the exemption of teachers above the age of 55 from poll duty. “Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, lists are already being prepared of teachers available for poll duty and owing to COVID-19, we want teachers above the age of 55 years to be exempted. Many of them might have heart issues, kidney ailments, or have recovered from cancer and they should not be exposed to the risk of contracting COVID-19,” P.K. Ilamaran, association president said. The association has also appealed for an exemption of teachers with disabilities and women who are pregnant, from poll duty.
While teachers are yet to get orders regarding poll duty, they said that it was better if the State government takes the age criteria into consideration at the start so that there is less confusion later on.
Patric Raymond, general secretary, Tamil Nadu Graduate Teachers Federation too said that given the circumstances over the last one year, the State government should consider the health of the teachers who will be deployed for poll duty.
