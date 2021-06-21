Exclusive numbers to file complaints against Siva Shankar Baba announced

CB-CID says confidentiality of complainants’ identities will be maintained

The Crime Branch-CID (CB-CID) police which is investigating the sexual harassment charges against Siva Shankar Baba has announced exclusive telephone numbers and e-mail ID to enable victims to register their complaints.

Based on the complaint of the victims, three cases had been registered under Pocso Act and T.N. Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act by the All Women Police, Mamallapuram, against Siva Shankar Baba for sexually harassing students in the school he founded on the outskirts of the city.

He was arrested by the CB-CID last week in New Delhi and brought to Chennai and remanded in judicial custody. Subsequently, another accused Sushmitha, who allegedly aided Baba, was arrested on Thursday.

In a press release, the CB-CID said if there were any further complaints in this regard, victims could approach the investigation officer/Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gunavarman at 98405 58992 and Inspector Renukadevi at 98406 69982 or through email id inspocu2@gmail.com.

Further, victims can contact the CB-CID control room which runs round-the-clock via telephone nos: 28512500/28512510. Strict confidentiality would be maintained with regard to identity of the complainant and the details of complaints, said CB-CID.