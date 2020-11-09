Exclusive care centre for police shut

Over 3,117 personnel and their kin were quarantined at the facility

A COVID-19 care centre, established exclusively for police personnel and government servants, on the IIT-Madras campus, has been shut.

The care centre was established at the Mahanadhi hostel, in the first week of May, by the Chennai city police and the Greater Chennai Corporation. Doctors of the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital were in charge.

Over 3,117 police personnel and their families were under quarantine here. Joint Commissioner of Police, East, R. Sudhakar, and Assistant Commissioner of Police K.N. Sudharsan were coordinating the arrangements with personnel and medical professionals.

“The facility was used for personnel with mild symptoms. We took adequate care to ensure that they felt at home. Each one was provided a separate room. Wi-fi, books and other facilities were provided to beat boredom. There were only four personnel here and they have been discharged. The centre has now been shut,” Mr. Sudhakar said.

The centre was under CCTV-camera surveillance. There were nurses’ stations and doctors’ rooms on every floor, and separate storage facilities for oxygen and protective gear. Mr. Sudhakar said, “We would interact with those under quarantine through video calls, and tried fulfilling all their personal requests.”

At present, around 100 officers are undergoing treatment in the city.