Exchequer being swindled: Stalin

TIRUVARUR/Cuddalore

05 January 2021 01:12 IST

‘CM, Ministers haven’t done anything for farmers’ upliftment’

The final days of the current State government is being used by Ministers to swindle the exchequer, said DMK president M.K. Stalin in Tiruvarur on Monday.

Addressing a ‘makkal gram sabha’, held by the DMK in Alivalanallur of Valangaiman taluk, Mr. Stalin said not all those sporting a green towel could claim to be farmers. Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and his Cabinet colleagues had not done anything for the upliftment of the farmers, he said.

While the erstwhile DMK regime implemented several schemes to usher in prosperity for farmers, the present government had ruined their lives, he said. “Even now, the Chief Minister and his Ministers are trying to swindle the exchequer, in the last four months of their rule,” he said.

The DMK leader pointed to the malpractice in the procurement of paddy and listed out what he termed as the “corrupt practices” of Food Minister R. Kamaraj.

Mr. Stalin said the presence of women, in large numbers, at the meeting, had infused confidence in him that the DMK would romp home to a massive victory in the Assembly poll.

Mr. Kamaraj, when asked for his response, cautioned Mr. Stalin against making wild allegations against Ministers and giving them unsavoury epithets. “The Opposition leader should refrain from such practices; else we will not hesitate to pay him back in kind,” he added.

‘Failed farmers, youth’

Later, addressing a similar meeting in Padirikuppam panchayat in Cuddalore, Mr. Stalin said that farmers and youth were in a sad predicament, with the State government not creating any specific schemes for them.

“I do not question the Chief Minister and the Ministers’ visits abroad, but I want to know what the purpose of these were. The Chief Minister said that the State had attracted investment to the tune of ₹1,90,000 crore in the last 10 years. But the fact is that the State has attracted investment only to the tune of ₹16,088 crore,” he said. [The government has denied this.]

Although an English magazine projected Tamil Nadu as number one in development, the real picture is that the State hogged just the 19th position in development, the DMK leader said.

Mr. Stalin said that youth and farmers were now frustrated, as no specific schemes had been evolved for their betterment.

He reiterated his charge that the Local Administration Department, headed by Minister S.P. Velumani, was steeped in corruption.

“Wait for four more months and the DMK government, after the Assembly polls, will relieve the people of grievances,” he said.