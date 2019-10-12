Excavations at archaeological sites should continue: HC

Hearing a slew of petitions filed seeking a direction to the Centre and State to protect archaeological sites in Tamil Nadu, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday observed that the excavations have to continue as fruitful results have been achieved on Tamil civilisation.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and S.S. Sundar observed that the authorities concerned are expected to see that such archaeological excavations are being continued without any hindrance, as the public will know more about the Tamil civilisation through the excavations.

The court was hearing the petitions seeking directions to carry out further excavations and scientific research in Keeladi, Adichanallur, Konthagai, Sivakalai and Kodumanal archaeological sites. The court took cognisance of the fact that already similar petitions were filed before the court.

During the excavations in Adichanallur in 2004, a team of experts had unearthed 160 urns and also a considerable amount of iron, gold and bronze materials. Further a three-tier burial site was also discovered, the court observed.

In the present excavations in Keeladi, fruitful results have been achieved. Therefore, the authorities concerned should continue the excavations and the relief sought in each of the petitions should be achieved, the court said.

The court tagged the petitions along with the similar public interest litigation petitions already filed in this regard and pending before the court. The petitions were adjourned for further hearing to October 30, granting time to the Centre and the State to file their response in the case.