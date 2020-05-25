Excavation work begins at Adichanallur, Sivakalai sites

While the sixth phase of excavation began at Adichanallur near here, known as the ‘Cradle of ancient Tamil civilisation’, commenced on Monday, the maiden excavation at another archaeologically important site at Sivakalai near Eral was started simultaneously by the Department of Archaeology.

Although Minister for Tamil Development K. Pandiarajan had announced that excavation in the archaeological sites at Adichanallur and Sivakalai, both in Thoothukudi district, would commence on March 15, it was delayed because of COVID-19 lockdown.

While excavation has been taken up at Sivakalai near Eral for the first time following repeated demands by academics and Tamil scholars after recovery of the articles used by ancient Tamils, the sixth phase of digging resumed at Adichanallur on Monday. Excavations were taken up at Adichanallur in 1876, 1902, 1905 during the British time and in 2004 and 2005 by the Archaeological Survey of India.

As the sixth phase of the excavation commenced amidst a lot of expectations, a team of officials of the Department of Archaeology, led by Deputy Director Sivanandam, launched the work in the areas close to Sivakalai. Led by its Excavation Director M. Prabhakaran, a team of experts is engaged in excavation at Sivakalai while J. Bhaskaran, Excavation Director, is monitoring the work at Adichanallur.

Officials said the work that would go on till the onset of northeast monsoon in September. It is expected to give vital information about ancient civilisation in this region as good number of burial urns and the metals used by ancient Tamils were found.