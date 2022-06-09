Examine petition on SC/ST and women representation in law officers: LS Secretariat

The number of law officers is inadequate in both categories

The number of law officers is inadequate in both categories

The Lok Sabha Secretariat has requested the Ministry of Law and Justice and Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary to examine a petition by the All India Confederation of SC/ST Organisation, seeking adequate representation to SC/STs and women in appointment of law officers to the Madras High Court (Madurai Bench) and other courts.

The confederation’s State president Karuppaiah had written to the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on the Welfare of SC/STs, highlighting inadequate representation to SC/STs and women in appointment of law officers.

Citing a reply received from the Department of Public (Law Officers), Tamil Nadu, to an application filed under the Right to Information Act last December, he said only six SC/STs were appointed as law officers to the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. Overall 201 law officers were appointed. The six SC/STs were only appointed at the lower ranks of Additional Government Pleader and Government Advocates (Civil).

Mr. Karuppaiah had represented that no rule of reservation was followed, citing that these were contractual postings. However, as per office memorandum, rule of reservation must be followed in contractual posts for more than 45 days.

He also said no written test or interview was held for appointing the law officers and the selection was arbitrary from among the 2,485 applicants. No woman or SC/ST candidate was appointed among the 11 Additional Advocate Generals.

Stating that his representation addressed to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on this issue did not elicit any response, Mr. Karuppaiah sought the Committee’s intervention.

Forwarding the confederation’s representation to the Ministry of Law and Justice and Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary, V.K. Shailon, Deputy Secretary, Lok Sabha Secretariat, urged them to furnish their comments by June 16 for placing it before the Parliamentary Committee.