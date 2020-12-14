Exam for recruitment of police constables, warders, firemen held

Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) on Sunday conducted a written examination for the recruitment of police constables, jail warders and firemen.
TNUSRB published a notification last September for conducting common recruitment for filling up of 11,741 posts in the rank of Grade II Police Constables (Armed Reserve and Tamilnadu Special Police), Grade II Jail Warders and Firemen in Police, Prison and Fire and Rescue Services Departments. Over a lakh aspirants applied and attended the exam at 499 centres across the State.
On Sunday, the officials of Chennai City Police made elaborate arrangements in 35 centres, including Ethiraj College, Loyola College, Presidency College, Pachaiyappa’s College and Anna University. The candidates were allowed to enter exam centres after following standard protocols.
Chennai City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal visited these centres and gave advice to officials on the arrangements.
The process of selection includes a written test conducted at 37 district / city centres in the State followed by a physical efficiency test which will be conducted at 15 centres in the State.
