Centres for Class 10 exams in containment zones for residents: Minister for School Education K.A. Sengottaiyan

Following concerns raised about how students living in areas earmarked as containment zones would appear for Class 10 public exams, Minister for School Education K.A. Sengottaiyan, in a tweet, said such students will be allotted exam centres within their containment areas.

He additionally said a decision would be taken about distribution of hall tickets for students after May 18.

The State government announced earlier this week that the Class 10 public exams would begin from June 1. Officials from the School Education Department on Friday participated in a meeting through video-conferencing about conducting the exams across the State.

A senior official said the possibility of students writing exams in their own schools was under discussion and a decision would be taken in the next few days.