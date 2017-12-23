Exam case: case against 156 accused

The Central Crime Branch of the Chennai City Police has registered case against 156 persons, including candidates, officials and a Delhi-based private company, for allegedly committing fraud in the results of an examination conducted by the Teachers’ Recruitment Board(TRB) for recruitment of lecturers to government polytechnics.

Police sources confirmed that the case was booked following a complaint given by the TRB. The case is under investigation. The board advertised in July to fill 1,058 posts of lecturers in engineering and non-engineering subjects and around 1.7 lakh applied. Of this, 1.33 lakh candidates took the test.

The recruitment has been mired in controversy as petitions were filed in the court regarding permitting non-Tamil speaking candidates, errors in question papers and arbitrary award of grace marks for the same. The court directed the Board to resolve the issues before appointing candidates.

The release of OMR (optical mark reader) sheets of the test for direct recruitment of polytechnic lecturers on the Teachers Recruitment Board website has raised doubts about the process.

The TRB announced last week that the scanned copies of the OMR sheets for results of the written examination held in September were made available in the public domain following representations from candidates. They could submit representations till December 18.