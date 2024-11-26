Ex-V-Cs and professors urge State intervention to resolve Madras varsity’s issues

The University of Madras’ problems must be resolved by the very government officials who blame it for its woes, say former Vice-Chancellors and professors. Only a strong Vice-Chancellor can turn around the university, they point out. The university has been without a V-C for 15 months following a standoff between the State government and the Governor-Chancellor on the norms of appointing a V-C.

Currently, it is run by a three-member convener committee, comprising the Higher Education Secretary, the Commissioner of the Directorate of Technical Education and a senior professor from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, none of whom can give the institution undivided attention.

The government has refused to release block grants citing audit objections. Earlier this year, the Income Tax department froze all accounts of the university stating that it was not a public institution as it did not receive sufficient funding from the State. The university took several weeks to set right the issue.

According to Gopal Ji Malaviya, former professor from the Department of Defence Studies, the decline began in 2006 and continued until 2016, when “persons of Mickey Mouse stature were appointed as V-Cs. Mismanagement of finances was initiated in 2006, regularised by 2009 and perfected in 2013. The academic and senate meetings that would go on for a whole day have been reduced to just two hours. No healthy debates and discussions are being held,” he said.

“It is so unfortunate that the Governor (Chancellor of the university) and the State is at loggerheads. Why not appoint a state-level committee and go through all universities’ status in Tamil Nadu,” asked P.K. Ponnuswamy, a former V-C of the university.

Audit objections could not be blamed on the V-C as “The V-C cannot appoint anyone. Somebody will send a request, and it is the syndicate that approves appointments. The Syndicate has seven nominees from the State government who will come only if they have the interest. The syndicate cannot be overruled,” he added.

By denying funds the State government had disowned the university, said former V-C S.P. Thyagarajan. Even central universities struggled with audit objections but “a joint sitting of the auditors with the university officials” can sort them, he pointed out. “As a V-C, we used to largely reduce audit objections and pave way for state government grant properly. There must be a consolidated effort from all angles. The state government should necessarily provide the block grant,” he opined.

Mr. Thyagarajan suggested a high-power committee by the State to take “a pragmatic look” at the issue.

Earlier this month at an interaction with the media here, University Grants Commission chairman Jagadesh M. Kumar said all universities must follow the commission’s norms on selecting a V-C. The State government has appealed to the Supreme Court.

Mr. Kumar said a university must have a plan and a vision for the next five to ten years. Its financial requirements for capital expenditure and infrastructure “are the responsibility of the government which established the universities. In the case of State universities, it is the State government”, he explained, adding that the university could look for avenues such as industrial collaboration to raise funds.

“Universities cannot run without its leaders. You need a V-C to be appointed without delay. For fund crunch, institutions must find ways to raise internal resources. Madras University has vast intellectual resources. Why not conduct executive and industry appropriate training programmes,” he suggested.

A member of Madras University’s convener committee, Sarit Kumar Das has much faith in the university’s intellectual potential. “The University needs a stable administration, a steady flow of funds, proper financial planning, and clearcut plans to reassess its academic and research activities. For this, you require a strong administration with a vision for the next five to ten years,” he said.

On the university achieving total autonomy from the UGC despite various issues, he said, “Getting A++ in NAAC accreditation is not very difficult. Where does Madras University stand in NIRF ranking? It was once one of the top universities of the country. In the National Institutional Ranking Framework, it is ranked 39th among universities. Whereas Calcutta University, established together with Madras University and a State university as well, is ranked 18, Kerala University is at 21 and Andhra university, at 25. University of Madras with its glorious past deserves to be better than them” he observed.

