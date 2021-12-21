Ex-Union Finance Secy. Geethakrishnan dead

CHENNAI

21 December 2021 01:12 IST

He is survived by his wife and daughters

K.P. Geethakrishnan, former Union Finance Secretary, died at his residence in Chennai on Monday afternoon. He was 86 and is survived by his wife, Renuka and two daughters. S. Krishnan, Additional Chief Secretary (Industries) in the State Government, is his son-in-law.

Born in November 1935, Mr. Geethakrishnan, who did his graduation in Statistics and got a post-graduate degree from the Presidency College here, joined the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in May 1958 and belonged to the Tamil Nadu cadre. He held various positions in the State Government, including that of the Collector of Salem, Industries Secretary and Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Industries Development Corporation. After holding the post of Secretary of Environment and Forests at the Centre in the late 1980s, Mr. Geethakrishnan was posted as Expenditure Secretary in July 1989, and two years later, Finance Secretary. He was a key member of the team led by the then Finance Minister Manmohan Singh, which oversaw the introduction of economic reforms in the country.

After his retirement in November 1993, he became the Executive Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and held the post until July 1996. During 1999-2001, he headed the Expenditure Reforms Commission which was constituted by the Union Government to go into the subject of downsizing the Central Government’s departments and other bodies.

Advertising

Advertising

His funeral is expected to take place on Tuesday morning at the Velankadu Crematorium, New Avadi Road, Chennai, according to a circular issued by the Public Department of the State Government.