Ex-MP Masthan murder case | Chennai police arrest brother

January 13, 2023 03:58 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

In yet another twist in the investigation into the death of Tamil Nadu Minorities Commission vice chairman and former Member of Parliament D. Masthan, the Guduvanchery Police on Friday arrested his brother, Ghouse Adambasha. Police said Mr. Masthan was murdered last month by Imran Basha — who is Adambasha’s son-in-law — and his associates, following a property dispute between the brothers.

The police had arrested Imran Basha, 26 and four other associates last month, for smothering Mr. Masthan to death in a moving car. At that time, the police said he had been murdered as he had kept asking Imran to repay a debt of ₹15 lakh he owed.

Mr. Masthan, who was a doctor, ran a hospital in the outskirts of Chennai. He was Rajya Sabha MP representing the AIADMK from 1995 to 2001 but later joined the DMK. He was active in politics, and had held the posts of vice chairman of the TN Minorities Commission and secretary of the DMK Minority Wing.

On December 22 last year, his son, Harish Shanawaz, 34 lodged a complaint with the Gudavanchery police stating his father, who was travelling in a car driven by his uncle’s son-in-law Imran Basha to Tiruchi, in order to deliver wedding invitations had died.

Imran Basha told the family that Masthan had suffered a seizure and chest pains after the car crossed the toll plaza in Paranur. He claimed that doctors declared Masthan ‘brought dead’ due to a heart attack at a private hospital. However, police took up a case for investigation into the death, which was treated as suspicious.

The police had their suspicions about Imran since he contradicted his version of the story, and a post-mortem disclosed that Masthan was smothered to death. A sustained interrogation made Imran spill the beans. Police analysed all CCTV footage from Masthan’s house all the way up to Chengalpattu as well as the call records of Imran.

Police found that two more persons had boarded the car in which Masthan had been travelling. Imran admitted that while the car was proceeding towards Chengalpattu, two of his associates Tameem Sulthan Ahamed of Chromepet, a relative of Imran’s and Nazeer, 38 of Kannagi Nagar boarded, and halfway into the journey, two others, Thoufeeq Ahamed, 31 of Pammal and Lokeshwaran, 23 of Chromepet began following the car.

When the car was approaching the Paranur toll plaza, the three men including Imran Basha smothered Masthan to death. Then, the two associates got out of the car and Imran Basha drove alone with the body of Masthan to a private hospital and told the doctors that Masthan had had chest pains and a seizure.

He later told the family this version and had them believe it, he confessed to the police. Following his confession, Basha and four others were arrested on murder charges.

All the accused were grilled in police custody and the call records of Imran Basha was scrutinised thoroughly. A senior police officer said, “Our investigation revealed that the accused Imran Basha had been in constant touch over the phone with his father-in-law Ghouse Adambasha, who is the brother of the deceased, while travelling in the car.

Both siblings Ghouse Adambasha and Masthan had had a previous falling out over the sharing of an ancestral property. Masthan had gone to his brother’s place and shouted at him. We suspected that this could have been one of the motives for the murder.”

“The main accused Imran Basha confessed that he, his father-in-law and his associates planned and executed the murder since Masthan was a hurdle in the claiming of the ancestral property and was also harassing Basha to repay a debt. Ghouse Adambasha also admitted the crime and hence he was arrested and remanded on Thursday,” said the police officer.