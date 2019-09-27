Tamil Nadu

Ex-servicemen, families air their grievances at redressal meeting

District Collector A. Shanmuga Sundram at the grievance redressal meeting for ex-servicemen and their family members on Thursday.

They sought the intervention of the District Administration to provide land pattas, jobs, financial assistance, arrears of retirement benefits and transfer orders for their sons or daughters serving in the armed forces

A total of 38 petitions were submitted to District Collector A. Shanmuga Sundram during the grievance redressal meeting that was held for ex-servicemen, serving defence personnel and their dependants here on Thursday.

On receiving the petitions, the Collector directed the authorities concerned to look into the issues raised and redress them as soon as possible.

The petitioners sought the intervention of the District Administration to provide land pattas, jobs, financial assistance, arrears of retirement benefits and transfer orders for their sons or daughters serving in the armed forces.

