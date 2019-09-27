Ex-servicemen, families air their grievances at redressal meeting

A total of 38 petitions were submitted to District Collector A. Shanmuga Sundram during the grievance redressal meeting that was held for ex-servicemen, serving defence personnel and their dependants here on Thursday.
On receiving the petitions, the Collector directed the authorities concerned to look into the issues raised and redress them as soon as possible.
The petitioners sought the intervention of the District Administration to provide land pattas, jobs, financial assistance, arrears of retirement benefits and transfer orders for their sons or daughters serving in the armed forces.
