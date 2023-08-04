HamberMenu
Ex-Salem Mayor Rekha Priyadarshini named SC/ST Commission member

August 04, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
J. Rekha Priyadarshini

The Tamil Nadu government has named former Salem Mayor J. Rekha Priyadarshini as one of the members of the Tamil Nadu State Commission for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. The new member would have a term of three years, an official release said.

Another release said the State government reconstituted the Tamil Nadu Puthirai Vannar Welfare Board. But, it did not make public the names of the official and non-official members of the Board.

The Board with the Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare as its ex-officio chairperson, would have three legislators, 13 non-official members, including 10 social experts/educationists and 13 official members.

